Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys had to abandon any realistic hope of defending their NFC East title while losing three straight games without suspended star running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Even if they find a way to win without last year's NFL rushing leader, the Cowboys carry faint playoff hopes at best along with the team that shares second place in the division at 5-6 -- the Redskins.

