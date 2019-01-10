Cowboys Fans Hope to Diminish Rams' Home Field Advantage

As the Cowboys continue their quest for another Super Bowl championship, the focus now shifts to Los Angeles where the team will face the Rams in the second round of the playoffs.

The anticipation is swelling, not only in North Texas, but across the nation as the Cowboys fandom stretches from coast to coast.

There is expected to be a heavy Cowboys presence at the game in Los Angeles which could make the task of getting a road win a little less daunting for the team.

The ticket sales trend-tracking website Vivid Seats projects that 29 percent of attendees will be Cowboys fans. That’s more than any other traveling team this weekend.

“We are taking over the home field advantage,” longtime Cowboys fan Cynthia Bowen said. “It’s going to be our home.”

Bowen is one the hundreds of Cowboys fans who will crowd into Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to cheer on the Cowboys.

"We got it. We are going to hold it down. We are going to cheer. We are going to make sure that the Rams can't hear any plays,” Bowen said. “We're bringing it. I'm going to lose my voice in this game.”

She said Cowboys fans in North Texas shouldn’t worry. They're well represented in Los Angeles.

There's a huge Cowboys fan presence in Southern California. The “So. Cal. Dallas Cowboys Fan Club” has eight chapters in cities across the region with thousands of members.

The Cowboys have trained in California for two decades and even owner Jerry Jones was born in California.

Head coach Jason Garrett said the focus remains on preparing the team, but added fan support can help.

“We have great fans not only here in Texas, but really all over the place and you definitely feel that support and it can make a difference,” Garrett said. “Logistically, when you play a game on the road you are dealing with heavy crowd noise. It can impact how you communicate and if it’s a little more balanced – that’s a good thing.”

“You go into some games and 90 percent or 95 percent of the people are against you,” quarterback Dak Prescott said. “Going into this game knowing the support that we have out on the West Coast; having training camp out there – hopefully there is a good deal of Cowboys fans that respect us on offense.”