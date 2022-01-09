texas governor race

Gov. Greg Abbott Kicks Off Re-Election Campaign in South Texas

Lynda M. Gonzalez-Pool | Getty Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) officially filed for re-election in November, ahead of the December filing deadline but Saturday night he "officially" kicked off his campaign efforts in South Texas.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Abbott was in the Rio Grande Valley hosting a Hispanic Leadership summit.

Late Saturday afternoon in McAllen he once again announced he's running for re-election followed by a shower of confetti.

Abbott is seeking a third term in the state's highest office.

On the Republican side, Abbott faces (in alphabetical order) Wise County attorney Paul Belew, North Texas business owner Danny Harrison, Houston-area woman Kandy Kaye Horn, former state senator Don Huffines, Springtown computer engineer Rick Perry (not that Rick Perry), talk show host Chad Prather, former Texas GOP Chair Allen B. West.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

covid-19 tests Dec 22, 2021

Where to Get Tested for COVID-19 In North Texas

Arlington 3 hours ago

5 Juveniles in Custody After Fight Inside The Parks Mall in Arlington

On the Democratic side, Abbott faces (in alphabetical order) Inocencio "Inno" Barrientez, Beaumont native Michael Cooper, former public radio journalist Joy Diaz, former El Paso congressman Beto O'Rourke, and Rich Wakeland.

Two other candidates are also on the ballot, Green Party candidate Delilah Barris and Independent Deirdre Dickson-Gilbert.

This article tagged under:

texas governor racetexasGovernorGov. Greg Abbottmcallen
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us