Texas GOP Ballot Has a Rick Perry for Governor – But This Perry Isn't Trying to Get His Old Job Back

State Republican Party officials on Friday forwarded Parker County computer engineer Rick Perry’s name to the Texas secretary of state’s office for inclusion as a candidate in next year’s gubernatorial primary.

“We are putting his name on the secretary of state’s website right now,” said James Wesolek, a spokesman for the Republican Party of Texas.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

On Monday, Ricky Lynn Perry, 63, of Springtown, northwest of Fort Worth, filed his papers as a gubernatorial candidate on Monday.

He is not James Richard Perry, 71, the former Texas governor and U.S. energy secretary.

But citing sound-alike candidates of yore, from Texas Supreme Court Justice Donald Yarbrough in the 1970s to victorious if little-known Railroad Commission candidate Jim Wright last year, experts have said the Parker County Rick Perry – if he stays on the ballot – could force incumbent GOP Gov. Greg Abbott to have to spend a little more in the next three months.

It's official. Rick Perry's running for governor.@TexasGOP just uploaded Perry's name to @TXsecofstate's website. See below.



Perry's a Parker County conservative activist, not the former governor & US energy sec'y.



Background: https://t.co/xBZy8Ngdas #TxGov #txlege 1/2 pic.twitter.com/wVCICJUNal — Bob Garrett (@RobertTGarrett) December 17, 2021

Click here to read more on this story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.