Texas GOP Ballot Has a Rick Perry for Governor – But This Perry Isn't Trying to Get His Old Job Back

For now, at least, the computer engineer from Parker County with the same name as a former governor is on the March 1 Republican primary ballot. A lawsuit to block his candidacy could be coming, though

By Robert T. Garrett, The Dallas Morning News

State Republican Party officials on Friday forwarded Parker County computer engineer Rick Perry’s name to the Texas secretary of state’s office for inclusion as a candidate in next year’s gubernatorial primary.

“We are putting his name on the secretary of state’s website right now,” said James Wesolek, a spokesman for the Republican Party of Texas.

On Monday, Ricky Lynn Perry, 63, of Springtown, northwest of Fort Worth, filed his papers as a gubernatorial candidate on Monday.

He is not James Richard Perry, 71, the former Texas governor and U.S. energy secretary.

But citing sound-alike candidates of yore, from Texas Supreme Court Justice Donald Yarbrough in the 1970s to victorious if little-known Railroad Commission candidate Jim Wright last year, experts have said the Parker County Rick Perry – if he stays on the ballot – could force incumbent GOP Gov. Greg Abbott to have to spend a little more in the next three months.

