Abbott to Seek 3rd Term, Officially Files for Re-Election

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will seek a third term in the state's highest office, announcing Tuesday that he filed for re-election.

Abbott is expected to face former state GOP chair Allen West, former state Sen. Don Huffines and conservative commentator Chad Prather in the Texas Republican primary.

Today I filed for re-election!



We must continue to secure our border, support our police, & keep Texas a job creation machine.



With your help, Texas will remain the best state in America. pic.twitter.com/Do9GIJ9ESR — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 23, 2021

On the Democratic side, former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke of El Paso announced his candidacy last week. There has been speculation that actor Matthew McConaughey would run, but he has not announced any plans.

The filing deadline for candidates to run in Texas is Dec. 13.

In a Dallas Morning News/University of Texas at Tyler poll released Monday, Abbott held a six-point lead over O'Rourke in a head-to-head matchup and would lead both O'Rourke and McConaughey in a three-candidate field.