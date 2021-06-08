Tarrant County

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley Will Not Seek Reelection

The general election for Tarrant County Judge will be held Nov. 8, 2022

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley announced Tuesday that he will not seek reelection.

In a statement Tuesday morning, Whitley said his decision came "after much deliberation" and it's time to "prepare for the next chapter of leadership in Tarrant County."

“After much deliberation with fellow leaders, friends, and, most importantly, my family, I have decided that now is the time to prepare for the next chapter of leadership for Tarrant County," Whitley said in a news release. "It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve my County and to do so alongside my fellow Commissioners. I am proud of all that we have accomplished together to make Tarrant County among the most innovative and collaborative counties in the nation. I raised my family in Tarrant County, I started my business in Tarrant County, and I will continue to serve Tarrant County with all that I have for the remainder of my term and into my next chapter.”

Whitley has served as the Tarrant County Judge since 2007, having previously served as a Tarrant County Commissioner since 1997. Whitley also serves as the head of emergency management for the county.

Whitley earned an accounting degree from the University of Texas at Arlington and has served in the U.S. Naval Reserve. Prior to serving in county leadership, Whitley was a business owner and co-founder of the accounting firm Whitley Penn.

He and his wife, Brenda, live in Hurst, where they are longtime members of First United Methodist Church Hurst. They have three children and nine grandchildren.

The general election for Tarrant County Judge will be held Nov. 8, 2022, with a primary to be held on March 1, 2022, pending redistricting.

