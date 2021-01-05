Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price to Make Announcement Tuesday Morning

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price is expected to make a major announcement Tuesday morning, her office says.

The 10 a.m. news conference from City Hall will be streamed live at the top of this article.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports Price is expected to announce that she will not seek re-election, ending her 10-year stint as mayor and leaving the 2021 Fort Worth race up for grabs with campaign filing in one week.

Price, 71, was elected in 2011 after serving as Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector and is in her fifth two-year term, making her the longest-serving mayor in Fort Worth's history.

Price in November tested positive for COVID-19 and was among the first patients in North Texas to get a new antibody intravenous infusion. Price said she suffered "severe flu-like symptoms with a high fever, a little cough, just chills and body aches” before recovering.

A Fort Worth native, Price is a graduate of Arlington Heights High School and the University of Texas at Arlington.