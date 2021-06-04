Voters in Fort Worth will head to the polls on Saturday to cast ballots in the runoff election for Fort Worth mayor.

Polls open in Tarrant and Denton counties at 7 a.m.

Unofficial results will be available after polls in both counties close at 7 p.m.

Fort Worth Mayor % reporting

In the May 1 election, none of the 10 candidates who sought to replace Betsy Price as mayor received 50% of the vote.

Mattie Parker and Deborah Peoples will advance to the runoff election because they were the top two vote recipients on May 1.

Peoples is chairwoman of the Tarrant County Democratic Party and would become Fort Worth’s first Black mayor if elected.

Parker is the former chief of staff to outgoing Mayor Betsy Price and carried the endorsement of city business leaders.

Price was first elected in 2011 and is Fort Worth’s longest-serving mayor. She decided not to run for a sixth term and backed Parker, a lawyer and mother of three.