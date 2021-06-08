Fort Worth Mayor's Administration Prepares for Transition of Leadership

Tuesday, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price will preside over her last meeting as the leader of the city.

Price, the longest-serving mayor in Fort Worth’s history, did not run for re-election.

Mattie Parker, Price’s former chief of staff, will be sworn in as the next mayor on June 15.

“I just had lunch with Mattie today and we talked about a lot of different things. She’ll visit with the city manager tomorrow, the city attorney and then her staff here – which has been my staff which she’ll keep probably – I feel certain. They will have some meetings and transition,” Price said. “It’s kind of just a handover of power. We’ll be here to furnish her with whatever she needs. She just has to ask questions.”

“No one comes into the mayor’s office knowing what it will be like. Even Mattie coming in after being my chief of staff. There is nothing quite like sitting in this chair or in the chair at council,” Price added.

Forth Worth has grown exponentially while Price was in office.

“I think the biggest accomplishment has been managing the growth. We’ve grown from the 16th to the 12th largest city – from about 740,000 to nearly 930,000,” Price said.

Price said she is still open to what the future will hold.

“I said all along, since January, that I will spend several months with my grandkids and my husband – just take a little family time and contemplate what I want to do,” Price said. “Something may come up sooner. We’ll just see.”