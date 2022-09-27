decision 2022

Latest Poll Offers Insight Into Hispanic Voters on Texas Governor Race

A total of 625 registered Hispanic voters were interviewed statewide

By Julie Fine

NBCDFW.com

A poll by the Telemundo Station Group and Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy looked at the Texas governor’s race and several key issues in Texas.

In the race for governor, 54% of registered voters surveyed would support Democratic former El Paso Rep. Beto O’Rourke while 31% would vote for Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The remaining 12% are undecided. (See the poll below)

"I think traditionally it's tracking close to the two-thirds, one-third, in terms of support,” said Clarissa Martinez, vice president of UnidosUS Latino Vote Initiative.

The poll looked at key issues in Texas, including guns. Registered voters polled were asked whether or not gun laws should be more strict in the state. Sixty-three percent said gun laws should be more strict, while 32% said they should not.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Martinez said in their poll, which included Texas voters, gun violence reached the number two spot.

“It is not surprising given the shock of Uvalde and also the lingering memory of the massacre in El Paso targeting very specifically Latinos because of who they were,” said Martinez.

This poll could signal a shift in voting preferences. Of those questioned, 54% identified as Democrat, 21% Republican and 25% independent.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

hurricane ian

Texas Volunteers Prepare for Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

Fort Worth

Fort Worth Approves $2.3 Billion Budget That Includes Drop in Property Tax Rate

In a similar 2019 poll, 63% identified as Democrat, 20% as Republican, and 17% as independent or other. So, while Republicans stayed the same, it was the independents that gained the Democratic voters.

“In terms of the larger increase in independents, I think that is the Latino community is saying you have to win us over.  It’s our community, it’s our priorities, and the policies that we want to see,” said Angelica Razo, Mi Familia Vota Texas state director.

This article tagged under:

decision 2022Greg AbbottBeto O'RourkeGubernatorial Race
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us