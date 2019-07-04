Come this fall, the Supreme Court will begin to hear the case concerning DACA. Tens of thousands of recipients now wonder what this means for their pursuit of the 'American Dream.' (Published 37 minutes ago)

The Future of Dreamers Uncertain as Supreme Court Prepares to Decide on DACA

Come this fall, the Supreme Court will begin to hear the case concerning DACA.

Tens of thousands of recipients now wonder what this means for their pursuit of the 'American Dream.'

23-year-old Emma Chalott-Barron remembers having "the talk" with her parents growing up.

"My parents always made sure that we knew that there was a risk if we ever shared that information with anyone, and so my sister and I always knew that we were undocumented," said Chalott-Barron.

She came to the United States at seven-years-old.

Even now, she's undocumented. Still, it's all she knows.

"I was educated here. I have a job here. My family is here and so this really truly is home," she said.

As a DREAMer, there's a sense of relief when it comes to sharing her status with the public.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals has provided temporary legal status and protections.

Come 2020 that could change.

"It feels like whiplash honestly, you know, we hear one thing from a lower court and now we hear that it's officially going to the supreme court," she said.

The Supreme Court agreed to review President Donald Trump's decision to end the program – which started during the Obama administration.

If the Trump administration is successful, some 800,000 people who were brought to the United States undocumented could lose temporary legal status and protections that come along with the DACA program.

"We can't plan our lives. You know, before when we had DACA in full we could at least partly plan for two years at a time," said Chalott-Barron.

On a day meant for celebration, Chalott-Barron said it's…bitter-sweet.

"In light of not only DACA, but what we're seeing with the situation at the border, it's really difficult to feel patriotic when we're supposed to be celebrating freedom and it feels like a lot of our people are not free," she said.

Even with uncertainty looming, she said she loves the United States.

"And because I love it so much I am encouraged to keep fighting to make sure that it is a welcoming home to everyone."

According to the Migration Policy Institute, as of 2018, there were more than 115,000 DACA recipients in Texas.