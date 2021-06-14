Tuesday Is the Last Day for Texans to File Tax Returns

What to Know The deadline to file 2020 income taxes for residents of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana is June 15 due to the February winter storm

Texas residents also have until June 15 to make 2020 IRA contributions

Filers who still need more time can request an extension that will give them until Oct. 15

Texans have one more day to file their federal income tax returns. The IRS extended the deadline for Texas filers after the February winter storm. Filers who still need more time can request an extension that will give them until Oct. 15.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

CPA Kedra Flowers advised those filing an extension on their own not to wait until the last minute on June 15. She said some tax software programs may not let Texans file for an extension electronically, considering the deadline for most taxpayers around the country was earlier this year.

She recommended allowing time to file on paper in case issues arise filing electronically.

“Make sure you do it on or before June 15. Take it to the post office, get it postmarked and also have a copy postmarked for yourself of your extension. That way, you can prove that you filed that extension by the disaster deadline,” Flowers said

For people who owe money to the IRS, Flowers recommended paying the estimated taxes. An extension to file is not an extension to pay.

“You still need to pay by June 15. After that, penalties and interest will apply because it will be late,” she said.

Texas taxpayers also have until June 15 to make 2020 IRA contributions, per the IRS.

NBC 5 Responds is committed to researching your concerns and recovering your money. Our goal is to get you answers and, if possible, solutions and resolution. Call us at 844-5RESPND (844-573-7763) or fill out our Customer Complaint form.