NBC 5 Responds helps to recover losses after luggage is lost by shipping company

An attempt to lighten the load while traveling turned into a heavy burden for one North Texas family and NBC 5 Responds helped them get compensation for that lost luggage.

Thomas Holliday and his family of Waxahachie recently returned from their dream vacation on a cruise to Alaska. They flew into Seattle a few days early before boarding ship to do some sightseeing. To lighten their load while in Seattle, the family shipped their luggage ahead, using UPS.

The luggage arrived 4 days ahead of them without incident at a local UPS Store. But, shipping the luggage back home didn't go as smoothly--one piece didn't arrive.

That piece contained all the souvenirs from their trip. Holliday says when they checked the tracking number, they received a message saying, "damage reported."

After filing a claim with UPS, they would only offer $100 for the loss, as no additional insurance had been purchased for the shipment.

In trying to find out what happened to the luggage, Holliday hit a brick wall spending over 20 hours on multiple phone calls, being transferred from one representative to another.

Holliday then decided to reach out to NBC 5 Responds for help. He says he'd watched some of the investigative reporting and thought, "It's a long shot, I don't know...but it was worth a shot."

We contacted UPS, who offered greater compensation for the loss at $1,500.

In a statement, UPS said in part, "The loss of a customer's package in our system is unfortunate. We're continuing to investigate and will update the customer as we gain additional information."

After this experience, Holliday says, "If you're going to send something, put a tracker on, a GPS tracker, so you can see where it is in real-time."

UPS also offers shipping guidelines and customized advice with their packing advisor to better prepare for shipping items.

