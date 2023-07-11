NBC 5 Responds helps an Arlington man get credits promised for trade-in device

NBC 5 Responds was contacted by an Arlington man who shipped his old iPhone to Verizon for trade-in credits back in October 2022.

The credits usually show up within two billing cycles, but, in this case, that didn't happen. He contacted Verizon and they confirmed the package was received, but the phone was missing.

The consumer says it was too late to file a claim with the shipping company, so he contacted NBC 5 Responds for help. We reached out to Verizon and they issued the credits totaling $700 to his account.

Verizon declined to give a statement on the matter but did confirm the credits being issued. The consumer advises others to keep good records and take photos. Also, when dealing with customer service, be kind.

