NBC 5 Responds helps a North Texas woman with a vehicle payoff error

A few days after financing a new 2023 Kia Telluride, Karin Valentine of Fort Worth decided to pay the balance in full. She contacted Kia Finance America, her finance company, for the payoff amount, and sent an electronic payment through her bank.

That should have been the end of it, but a few months later, Valentine received a bill showing a balance of more than $10,000.

She called Kia Finance and was told the account number listed on the payment was wrong, leading to what they called a "delayed payment application."

She then asked NBC 5 Responds for help. After we reached out to Kia Finance America, the account was corrected and an overpayment refund was issued totaling $86.57.

In a statement, Kia Finance said, "Customer satisfaction is extremely important to Kia Finance America and we are pleased to have resolved this issue with the customer. We regret any inconvenience this customer experienced."

If you decide to pay off an account, make sure to

Find out when the interest accrues as that can change the payoff amount

Double check the account number on your payment

Send it to the right department. Payoffs are sometimes handled separately from regular monthly payments.

