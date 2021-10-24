Young Teen Lives Out Photography Dream With a Dallas Cowboys Great

The Dallas Cowboys are about giving back in many ways. Even former players still do their part.

DeMarcus Ware is one of those who was part of making a 13-year-old's dreams come true.

Just ask Isaac Edwards. This Dallas teen already knows what he wants to do in life.

"Photography,” 13-year-old aspiring Dallas photographer Isaac Edwards said. “Matter of fact sport photography.”

Edwards said photography brings him joy.

"Families want pictures and stuff and it's like my good of the day like,” Edwards said. “You know how you always want to do something good in the day? I feel like that's my good to do for somebody."

Sports photography excites him the most.

"He just loved the action,” Isaac’s mother Stephanie Edwards said. “Even with me sometimes he uses me and I have to tell him, 'Isaac, momma can't be jumping like that.'"

Through the Boys and Girls Club of East Dallas, a philanthropic group called 'Stand Together' and 'Outschool.org' Isaac got some professional instruction and a chance to photograph a true athlete.

Former Cowboys player DeMarcus Ware was the surprise guest.

"I say, ‘Isaac, he's a Cowboys player,'” Stephanie Edwards said. “That's how it all happened like we had no idea that Isaac was getting ready to live his dream."

Isaac got to shoot Ware in action catching amazing pictures.

"Did I really do this, was it really me," Isaac said talking about pictures.

Isaac left the photo shoot with great shots, great memories, and advice for his future from Ware.

“The reason why you are here is because we believe in you,” former Cowboys player DeMarcus Ware said. “We believe in what you want to do and don't let anyone else tell you what you can't do."

As Isaac continues on his photographer journey he gave this advice to other young people.

"The word of advice I'd give them is to keep going,” Isaac said. “Some days you can feel like giving up but, you'd be like 'if I give up, would I still be able to do my dream?'"

Isaac said that experience was amazing.

Now he looks forward to one day standing on a real NFL game sideline taking pictures.

To learn about the organizations that made Isaac's dream, possible visit Stand Together and Outschool.org.