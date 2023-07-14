Wylie exotic cat rescue gets cats from Secret Garden of Siegfried and Roy in Las Vegas

In Wylie Texas, at the In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Educational Center, big cats have always been the big draw for visitors.

But now some new cats are peaking folks' interest.

"The new residents from Vegas," said a visitor from Garland. Margi Bice was excited to see the new additions.

"They seem to be happy and settling in well,” Bice said. “So, I'm really excited that I came out to see them."

Two lions and three leopards from the Secret Garden of Siegfried and Roy in Las Vegas were brought here back in May. This will now be their forever home.

"They're my children," In-Sync Exotics President Vicky Keahey said.

She said visitors may see them as celebrities but not to her.

"To me, they are as important as any of the other cats that we have," Keahey said.

Keahey said the special part is being chosen to care for them. She says her facility is known for its medical treatment.

"We were originally called for Madiba and Timba because Madiba has seizures,” Keahey said. “We have experience in seizures. We have a clinic on site. We have a vet on site and the experience that we have, that's why they called us in the first place."

There are 75 other exotic cats already living here. Some were seized by law enforcement from serious situations.

Keahey is passionate about caring for all the animals. But she wishes her job wasn't needed.

"If it's something we are going to be forced to do because of irresponsible breeding and irresponsible ownership, if it's something we're going to do I'm going to love it.” Keahey said. “I'm going to love them and I'm going to give them everything that they deserve and I'm going to make the most of what I can for them."

Emotional work she and the team will continue to do giving them a life outside show business.

In-Sync Exotic is open to the public Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Click here to learn more.