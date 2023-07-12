Five celebrity cats move from Las Vegas to In-Sync Exotics in Wylie

Five celebrity cats are now taking up residence at In-Sync Exotics in Wylie.

Mdiba, Ibasa, Shadow, Timba and Naruda, all part of the famed Siegfried and Roy's Secret Garden, have all moved from Las Vegas to North Texas.

The cats were part of the last group to leave The Mirage -- with other cats headed to the Wildcat Ridge Sanctuary in Scotts Mills, Oregon.

In-Sync Exotics said their transport team returned home in May with two male, white lions and three leopards. The In-Sync transport team then returned to Vegas at the end of June to transport the remaining big cats to the sanctuary in Oregon.

The Mirage permanently closed the Secret Garden habitat in 2022 and has been relocating the animal residents since that time.

In-Sync Exotics is open to visitors on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Click here for an updated schedule.

Photos: Five Siegfried and Roy cats move from Las Vegas to North Texas