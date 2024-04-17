Wish Flight sends Make-A-Wish kids and their families from DFW to Disney World

Airport flight check-ins are not usually the 'fun' part of a vacation, but on Wednesday morning, getting there was half the fun.

"Wooo," Make-A-Wish North Texas staff and volunteers cheered as 'Wish Kids' and their families arrived at Terminal C at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

"Disney World," Forever Thomas from Forney said smiling, wearing Minnie Mouse ears. "I can experience things that other people do."

Thomas was born with sickle cell anemia and diagnosed at birth.

"I'm just happy for her she gets to experience this," Thomas' mom Tricia Wilson said. "Even if it's not for a long time, at least she gets to experience it in the moment."

At Gate C2, the party atmosphere continued with a DJ dance party, breakfast, and balloons.

"I wish every time we had a flight, we had a party like this," the DJ said. "Our flight will be departing in a few minutes!"

"Each child deserves to be celebrated, no matter what their medical condition is, and these children were celebrated today like nothing I've ever seen," Make-A-Wish North Texas Chief Development Officer Murphey Sears said. "It's incredibly important that our community band together to be WishMakers. Today happened because we have WishMakers involved in our mission to grant wishes to critically ill children."

27 Make-A-Wish children and their families boarded the American Airlines flight Wednesday for a 6-day trip to Disney World. They will stay at Give Kids the World Village, a nonprofit resort.

The trip isn't just a vacation; it's a break from the treatments and stress of dealing with a serious illness.

"We have learned that having cancer, you can still have life," Natalie Fernandez said. Her son Leone is on maintenance treatments for leukemia. "We truly enjoy Leo's journey. I think we become who are are as a family because of Leo."