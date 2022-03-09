Gas prices continue to soar and there are no sign of slowing down, AAA Texas said.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.25 as of Wednesday. The national average has not been this high since July 2008.

In Texas, the statewide average is $3.93 as of Wednesday. Parts of North Texas have reached $4 gas prices, while the average for a gallon of gas in Dallas and Tarrant County are just shy of $4 as of Wednesday.

Some apps aim to help drivers find the cheapest gas prices. Two popular options are GasBuddy and Gas Guru. Both apps are free to use.

As of this writing, GasBuddy reports the following places are the cheapest prices for gas in Fort Worth:

Phillips 66, located at 2470 Sandy Lane and Beaty Street: $3.79

Korner Food Store, located at 8232 Calmont Avenue: $3.79

Sam’s Club, located at 4400 Bryant Irvin Road near IH-20: $3.79

Sinclair, located at 7350 Sand Street: $3.84

Texaco, located at 6601 Meadowbrook Drive: $3.85

As of this writing, Gas Guru reports the following places are the cheapest prices for gas in Fort Worth:

Valero, located at 300 E. Seminary Drive: $3.59

Texaco, located at 1525 E. Berry Street: $3.69

Alon, located at 1066 Forest Park Boulevard: $3.79

7-Eleven, located at 2945 W. Berry Street: $3.89

Chevron, located at 100 N. Nichols Street: $3.89

On both apps, users can adjust the settings so the prices are listed from lowest to highest. The apps also show when the prices were reported. Patrick De Haan is Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy and explained for that reason, the prices currently listed might be different than what is being sold at the pumps.

“On the discrepancy, the price may not yet have been updated as the station may have recently raised the price and no one has yet reported it,” De Haan wrote in an email to NBC 5.

Joshua Zuber, a spokesperson for AAA Texas, said gas prices have been on the rise for months. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has added to the stressors, he said.

“Demand for gas was basically decimated in 2020. We saw the price of gasoline fall because there was no demand. Really in 2021 and certainly in 2022, we’ve seen an increase in demand for gasoline. We’ve also seen that excess in supply that we saw in 2020 and 2021, that’s been depleted. So, that’s increased gas prices,” Zuber said. “AAA really can’t predict how high gas prices will go. Fluctuations in gas prices are truly dependent on the price of crude oil, which is under several stresses right now.”

AAA offers these fuel-saving tips:

Tires & maintenance – keep your vehicle in top shape with routine inspections and in between, make sure your tires are properly inflated.

Plan ahead – map your route before you go to minimize unnecessary turnarounds and backtracking. Avoid peak traffic times. Combine errands and go to "one-stop shops” where you can do multiple tasks (banking, shopping, etc.).

Watch your speed – fuel economy peaks at around 50 mph on most cars, then drops off as speeds increase. Reducing highway speeds by 5 to 10 mph can increase fuel economy by as much as 14%.

Avoid excessive idling – a car engine consumes one quarter to one-half gallon of fuel per hour when idling, but a warm engine only takes around 10 seconds worth of fuel to restart. Where safe to do so, shut off your engine if you will be stopped for more than a minute.

Use "fast pass" or “express” toll lanes – avoiding unnecessary stops or slowdowns on the highway helps save fuel.

Avoid rush hour – take advantage of flex work hours to avoid commuting during peak traffic times.

Anticipate road conditions – watch the traffic ahead and "time" stoplights to maintain momentum and avoid unnecessary stop and go.

Regular vs. Premium – if regular gas is recommended for your vehicle, that’s all you need. Opting for premium when your car doesn’t require it will only cost you money and doesn’t improve fuel economy.

Shop around & save – to find the best gas price in your area, use the AAA Mobile App. AAA Members should enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program to save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon on each additional fill-up.