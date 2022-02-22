Biden Updates Nation on Ukraine Crisis; Sanctions Ramp Up

From a hastily convened meeting of the United Nations Security Council to capitals around the world, leaders have condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recognition of two pro-Russia regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and his order to send troops there.

They also warned of a global fallout from the crisis over Ukraine, which was evident Tuesday as oil prices rose, stock markets fell, and the U.K. slapped sanctions on Russian banks. Here's a look at the latest developments in the conflict over Ukraine and the security crisis in Eastern Europe.

Live updates below: