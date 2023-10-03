Watch Live: Trial for man in connection to racing crash that killed 9-year-old girl begins

Live video from the trial will appear in the player above.

The trial of the man accused in connection to the death of a 9-year-old girl who was killed in a street racing crash in Pleasant Grove begins this week.

Olivia Mendez, 9, died May 24, 2019, after a car that was racing other vehicles on Lake June Road struck the vehicle she was riding in, police said.

Ricky Jackson and 2 other men were arrested a day after Mendez died on charges of four counts of racing on a highway causing serious injury.

Jackson, who was 62 years old at the time of the crash, appeared in court on Tuesday.

The other two men arrested, Hector Camerana and Diego Gayton, pleaded guilty in early 2020 and were sentenced to 5 years each for racing serious bodily injury.