State Fair of Texas new gun policy goes before judge on Thursday

Update: With the judge's permission, NBC 5 began streaming the hearing on the State Fair's new gun policy. The stream was ended when the judge changed her mind about live-streaming the proceeding.

A judge is set to decide the legality of a policy banning guns at the State Fair of Texas on Thursday after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the ban violates state law.

Last month, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the City of Dallas and the State Fair of Texas, alleging that they unlawfully banned firearms from government-owned public property in direct violation of Texas law.

The State Fair of Texas unveiled its revised policy in early August, which prohibits the carriage of firearms within Fair Park by individuals who are not active or retired law enforcement officers.

In the past, the fair permitted individuals possessing a valid Texas License to Carry or Concealed Handgun License to bring their firearms while visiting the event. However, following a shooting incident in the food court in October 2023 that injured several individuals, the fair's board decided to revise the policy.

This revision aimed to prohibit most people from bringing weapons into Fair Park.

Following the state fair's announcement, the Attorney General's Office issued a 15-day notice to the City of Dallas, urging them to rescind the recently announced ban on firearms in Fair Park, or he would file a lawsuit.

Both sides are meeting in a Dallas courtroom on Thursday where a judge is expected to decide if the ban will be upheld.