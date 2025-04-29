In 2023, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced the launch of a statewide task force to address street takeovers. Years later, the trend of blocking roadways, intersections, and, sometimes, portions of highways for drifting, burnouts, and drag racing continues.

In Dallas, the latest takeover at Buckner Boulevard and Military Parkway on Sunday was recorded on video by onlookers. Spectators were also seen stopping on the overpass to get a bird's-eye view.

Multiple cell phone videos obtained by Telemundo 39 and NBC 5 showed vehicles drifting and doing dangerous maneuvers, sliding just feet away from the crowd.

While a statement from the Dallas police said, “…upon officers’ arrival, and after an extensive search, no one at the location was injured or in need of medical assistance,” the video showed a man get hit as the driver of a blue vehicle did doughnuts in the intersection.

No arrests have been made in the case. However, Dallas police said efforts continue to be made city-wide through the Street Racing Task Force (SRTF).

“Since the inception of the SRTF, the City of Dallas has seen a steady decline in the number of illegal street racing events and takeovers,” a department spokesperson said.

According to Dallas police, “the SRTF has conducted more than 1,200 traffic stops, issued more than 300 hazardous and regulatory citations, made 20 spectator arrests, issued 19 spectator citations, and made 48 misdemeanor and 21 felony arrests” this year.

In addition to the citations and arrests, the Dallas Police Department said 24 guns and five stolen vehicles have been recovered by the task force this year.

Still, folks like Alfonso Flores said additional resources are needed.

“More security,” Flores said.

Flores said street takeovers at Buckner and Military have become common on weekends.

“A lot of speeding cars,” Flores said.

A portion of Military Parkway could be changed. The Dallas Transportation and Public Works Department launched its corridor study between Forney Road and Buckner Boulevard to consider enhancing mobility and safety.

According to the project’s website, “Military Parkway is on the high injury network in Dallas' Vision Zero Action Plan, which means it is among the most dangerous streets in the city for all roadway users.”

The study was launched last summer and has included multiple public meetings.

The public is encouraged to participate in the survey. However, time is limited as it closes on April 30. Click here for a direct link to the public survey.

To learn more about the Military Parkway Corridor Study, click here. A recording of the latest public meeting held earlier this month can be found on the city's website here.