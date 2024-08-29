Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against the City of Dallas and the State Fair of Texas, alleging that they unlawfully banned firearms from government-owned public property, in direct violation of Texas law.

In early August, the State Fair of Texas unveiled its revised policy, which prohibits the carriage of firearms within Fair Park by individuals who are not active or retired law enforcement officers.

In the past, the fair permitted individuals possessing a valid Texas License to Carry or Concealed Handgun License to bring their firearms while visiting the event. Following a shooting incident in the food court in October 2023 that resulted in injuries to several individuals, the board of the fair decided to revise the policy. This revision aimed to prohibit the majority of individuals from bringing weapons into Fair Park.

Following the state fair's announcement, the Attorney General's Office issued a 15-day notice to the City of Dallas, urging them to rescind the recently announced ban on firearms in Fair Park, or he would file a lawsuit.

According to a statement from the Attorney General's office on Thursday, Fair Park is owned by the City of Dallas and contracts with the State Fair of Texas for the management of the annual fair.

“Municipalities cannot nullify state law nor can they avoid accountability by contracting official functions to nominally third parties,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Neither the City of Dallas nor the State Fair of Texas can infringe on Texans’ right to self-defense. I warned fifteen days ago that if they did not end their unlawful conduct I would see them in court, and now I will.”

In accordance with state legislation, gun owners are permitted to carry firearms on government-owned or leased premises, unless such a prohibition is explicitly stated by law. Consequently, the ban was perceived as a direct infringement on Texans' constitutional rights.

Despite this, the Texas Attorney General's office is alleging that the City of Dallas and the State Fair of Texas have not heeded the call to comply with state law.

State Fair officials responded to the Attorney General's office shortly after, disclosing that they allocate millions of dollars annually towards enhancing safety and security measures to ensure the well-being of visitors. They further mentioned that the Dallas Police Department operates a substation within Fair Park and that a contingent of 200 uniformed officers is stationed on the fairgrounds during operating hours.

"It has been suggested that this decision makes the State Fair a 'gun free' zone and therefore less safe than before. We disagree with this suggestion," fair officials said. "The State Fair has adopted a similar policy to that of most mass community gathering events like athletic competitions, concerts, and other Fairs throughout the state and across the nation."

Attorney General Paxton has requested that the court issue an injunction to prevent the City of Dallas or the State Fair of Texas from enforcing the ban on firearms, which he believes is unlawful.

NBC 5 reached out to fair officials about the recent lawsuit and they have stated, “Due to pending litigation, we have no comment at this time.”