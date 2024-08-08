Security at the State Fair of Texas will change this season, including prohibiting concealed firearms to be carried in Fair Park.

Organizers said when Big Tex welcomes visitors from around the world this year they'll enter Fair Park through redesigned entrances and be subjected to more thorough screenings.

"As fairgoers arrive, they will see signage advising them of what to expect when they are screened; this includes info on prohibited items, our guest code of conduct, and that all bags, wagons, and coolers are subject to search."

People visiting the fair will also be screened for weapons. No guns or weapons of any kind, including concealed carry, will be allowed in the fairgrounds. This is a departure from last season when people licensed for concealed carry were allowed to be armed in the park. The fair will no longer allow licensed concealed carry in Fair Park.

"For us to continue offering a safe event for all, we feel this is an important measure to implement," the fair said in a statement. "Other events like the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, and Rodeo Austin follow similar weapons policies as well."

The policy change follows a shooting on the fairgrounds last October, where a 22-year-old reportedly opened fire at the food court after a dispute between a group of people who knew each other. Three people were injured in the shooting, the fairgrounds were evacuated, and the fair was closed for the remainder of the day. The accused shooter later told police he was protecting his family.

The new firearms policy does not apply to police officers, qualified retired officers, or those with credentials verified by the Dallas police.

The fair limits the sizes of bags allowed into Fair Park, though exceptions will be made for medical or parenting bags after a thorough inspection. Soft-shell coolers must be 9x10x12 or smaller, and clear bags are encouraged but not required unless attending a game inside Cotton Bowl Stadium.

Any prohibited items found at the gate must be returned to a vehicle, and there is no gate check for items not allowed inside Fair Park.

The fair is also continuing its policy regarding minors in Fair Park. After 5 p.m., all minors must be accompanied by a parent or chaperone, and an adult may accompany no more than six minors aged 17 and under. The chaperone is not required to remain with minors the entire time but is encouraged to know their location.

"As we do every year, we ask everyone to be "fair aware." If you see something that doesn't look right, the fair asks fairgoers to tell a police officer or staff member. "Let's all do our part to keep fair safe."

The fair worked with the Dallas Police Department, Dallas Fire-Rescue, DART police, Dallas ISD police and other regional, state and federal partners on the new security plan for the 2024 State Fair of Texas.

The State Fair of Texas runs from Sept. 27 through Oct. 20. Read more at the fair's "Know Before You Go" page to learn more about the guest code of conduct and to see answers to frequently asked questions.