State Fair of Texas stands pat on policy prohibiting firearms in Fair Park

The State Fair of Texas stands behind its updated security policy and is ready to cooperate with the city of Dallas in responding to threats from the state attorney general.

On Wednesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a letter to the interim Dallas city manager warning her to change the State Fair's updated firearms policy, or he would file a lawsuit.

The State Fair of Texas announced its new policy last week, prohibiting firearms from being carried in Fair Park by anyone other than active or retired police officers.

In years past, the fair allowed attendees with a valid Texas License to Carry or Concealed Handgun License to carry their handguns while at the Fair. After a shooting in the food court last October left several people injured, the fair's board decided to amend the policy to prohibit most people from bringing weapons into Fair Park.

In his letter, Paxton said the new policy not only unlawfully infringed on Second Amendment Rights but also violated state law regarding the ability to carry weapons into property owned or leased by the government.

"Texas law clearly states that license-to-carry holders may not be prevented from carrying a firearm on property owned or leased by the government unless otherwise prevented by state statute,” said Paxton in a statement Wednesday. “The State Fair of Texas’s recent policy that infringes on LTC holders’ Second Amendment rights is unlawful. Dallas has 15 days to fix the issue, otherwise, I will see them in court.”

In a statement Friday, fair officials reiterated that they were a private nonprofit that leased the property from Dallas and was not controlled by a government entity.

"We are aware that the Texas Attorney General’s Office sent a letter to the City of Dallas … It appears from the letter that the Attorney General’s Office is seeking clarification regarding the City’s relationship with the State Fair of Texas – a private, not-for-profit organization – and the State Fair’s use of Fair Park under a long-term lease agreement between the two parties," the fair said in a statement Friday. "We stand ready to cooperate with the City of Dallas as needed."

The fair acknowledged receiving both criticism and praise for the change, which they said they settled on after consulting with security partners.

"It has been suggested that this decision makes the State Fair a 'gun free' zone and therefore less safe than before. We disagree with this suggestion," fair officials said Friday. "The State Fair has adopted a similar policy to that of most mass community gathering events like athletic competitions, concerts, and other Fairs throughout the state and across the nation."

State Fair officials said they spend millions of dollars yearly on safety and security to keep fairgoers safe. They added that the Dallas Police Department has a substation in Fair Park and that 200 uniformed officers patrol the fairgrounds when the gates are open.

"We know that this is an important issue for many Texans and that the Fair’s decision may disappoint potential fairgoers who regularly and responsibly practice License to Carry or Constitutional Carry. However, the Fair strongly believes that this is the right decision moving forward to ensure a safe environment and family-friendly atmosphere."

For security, the State Fair of Texas works with Dallas police, Dallas Fire-Rescue, DART police, Dallas ISD police, and other regional, state, and federal partners.