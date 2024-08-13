Republican TX House lawmakers pressure State Fair of Texas to change new gun policy

More than seventy Texas House Republicans have strong words for the State Fair of Texas, asking that the non-profit rescind a recent security change in a public letter.

Last week, the Fair rolled out new security measures, including banning most people from carrying guns on the grounds.

During the more than three weeks of the State Fair of Texas in Dallas this fall, guns will be banned unless someone is a current or retired peace officer. People entering the fairground will have to go through weapon-detecting equipment after a shooting caused the fair to evacuate last year.

“We have plenty of time for them to reconsider. I think they have said or indicating that they don’t plan to do that but hopefully with enough pressure and people speaking out, they will change their minds," said Rep. Brian Harrison, R - Midlothian.

The letter argued four out of five mass shootings in the past twenty-five years happened in areas where guns were supposed to be banned. Rep. Harrison tells NBC 5 he'd rather fairgoers be armed to defend themselves if another shooting happens.

Rep. Harrison says he would support a change.

“When it comes to protecting the Second Amendment. When it comes to protecting the constitution, all options are on the table next legislative session absolutely," he said.

Fair leaders recently laid out the new security measures after a shooting in the food court in Oct. 2023. A man faces criminal charges after three people were injured. The 22-year-old is arguing in court he pulled out his gun in self-defense, but police are skeptical of that claim. The case is working its way through the court system.

The new policies also include other measures like making the bag-size limit smaller and more gate security.

The State Fair of Texas is—and always has been—a private entity. As a private, not-for-profit organization, the State Fair of Texas leases the property from the City of Dallas for its event," Karissa Condoianis, senior vice president of public relations for the State Fair of Texas, wrote NBC 5.

To the contentious they are creating a "gun-free zone," fair leaders disagree, pointing to the 200 uniformed and armed Dallas police officers to be stationed in Fair Park during the three-week event.

"We know that this is an important issue for many Texans and that the Fair’s decision may disappoint potential fairgoers who regularly and responsibly practice License to Carry or Constitutional Carry. However, the Fair strongly believes that this is the right decision moving forward to ensure a safe environment and family-friendly atmosphere," Condoianis wrote.

The letter from the lawmakers also had a threat for a law to force a change next year: “Your actions raise questions about the need for legislation next Session to further protect these rights on land managed by the public.”