State Fair of Texas 2024 season passes now available

The State Fair of Texas is fast approaching and organizers want to help fairgoers save money through a variety of discounts.

2024 Season Passes and premium tickets are now available to purchase online at BigTex.com/Tickets for only $60, which includes 24-day admission as well as a variety of special VIP benefits.

The State Fair will also have tickets available for $15 on weekdays after 5 p.m.

Premium one-day admission tickets are valid on any of the 24 days of the Fair.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The Fair also offers several different ways to receive discounted $5 tickets throughout the season.

Fairgoers can also use old food and Midway coupons from past fairs that can be used for food, rides and now games. Coupons can be purchased online in advance or at booths inside the Fair.

For more information on the State Fair of Texas, click here.

The State Fair runs from Sept. 27 through Oct. 20.