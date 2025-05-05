36 Cinco de Mayo food and drink deals for a freebie fiesta

Every year on May 5, we get to celebrate Mexican culture and food (and indulge in a few drinks!) on Cinco de Mayo.

Observed annually on May 5, the holiday officially honors the anniversary of Mexico’s victory over France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

But mostly, Cinco de Mayo gives us the perfect excuse to indulge in our favorite Mexican treats, and many restaurants and brands are serving up deals to help kick off the celebration.

7-Eleven

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, 7-Eleven is running the following promotions:

Laredo Taco Company: Buy one, get one free offers on any burrito on May 5 plus free chips and queso between May 6 — 10.

7NOW delivery app: 50% off Laredo Taco Company orders of $20 or more.

7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores: 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can save $3 off Mexican beers on May 5.

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

On May 5, Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant customers can enjoy $5 food and drink specials all day long, including a $5 Mexican Candy Shot, Mexican Flag Margarita and Chile con Queso appetizer.

Bad Daddy’s

Bad Daddy’s is slashing the price of its Bad Ass Margarita to $4 (50% off) on May 5.

Baja Fresh

Baja Fresh rewards members can save $5.55 off a $20 online order using the code CINCO through May 5.

Barberitos

Barberitos customers can score a free small queso with any in-store purchase while dining in on May 5.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s

Participating Beef ‘O’ Brady’s locations are offering customers a free side of queso when they buy chips and salsa on Cinco de Mayo.

Buffalo’s Cafe

Buffalo’s Cafe customers can purchase the chain’s signature Canyonritas for $5 on Cinco De Mayo.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos

Bubbakoo’s Burritos loyalty members who purchase one full-priced entrée on May 5 will get a free entrée coupon that’s valid between May 6 — 11. Additionally, all customers can use the code CINCO10 to save 10% off catering orders.

California Pizza Kitchen

Between May 1 — 5, CPK customers can enjoy $5 margaritas and a free order of White Corn Guacamole + Chips. The offer is valid at select locations and is limited to one order per table. To redeem the deal, simply mention the offer to your server.

California Tortilla

Through May 5, California Tortilla is offering the following deals in honor of Cinco de Mayo:

May 3: $5 off orders of $20.

May 4: Free Taquitos with any entrée purchase.

May 5: Free taco bounce-back coupon with purchase.

Checkers & Rally’s

On Cinco de Mayo, Checkers & Rally’s customers can enjoy a $4 meal deal that comes with the choice of a Cheese Double or Spicy Chicken Sandwich, fries, a 12-ounce drink and a Cinnamon Apple Pie.

Chili’s

Chili’s is serving up its Tequila Trifecta Margarita for $5 on May 5. Rewards members can also get a free order of chips and salsa with every visit.

Chipotle

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Chipotle will have a digital gaming experience called “Ingredient Quest” in the Burrito Builder experience on Roblox.

Here’s how it works: Fans find and collect Chipotle’s 53 real ingredients on the quest to win free burritos.

The game launches at 3 p.m. PT on May 5, and the first 50,000 users to collect all 53 ingredients will score a free entrée offer.

Additionally, Chipotle is offering free delivery with the code DELIVER between May 1 — 5 on the chain’s app and website.

Last, but certainly not least, the chain is offering free chips and queso blanco with the code CINCO25 between May 3 — 5 on the app and website.

Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos loyalty members can save $5 off any $20+ order in the chain’s app on May 5 at participating locations.

Chuy’s

Chuy’s has the following offers planned for May 5:

$6 regular or $9 grande signature House ‘Ritas

$1 floaters

$1 off Corona, Modelo and Dos Equis beers

$5 Queso Bowls

City BBQ

City BBQ customers can score free chips and queso on May 5 with any $25+ order using the code CINCO.

Dog Haus

Dog Haus rewards members can earn double points on May 5.

El Pollo Loco

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, El Pollo Loco is offering customers two free chicken tacos with a $15 purchase in the chain’s app/website.

Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company

In honor of Cinco de Mayo, TODAY.com readers can save 15% off their total purchase of Limoncello baked good at Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company using the code LIMES. The brand just released a new Italian Margarita Sandwich Cookie with a lime ganache filling that’s perfect for the holiday.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

On Cinco de Mayo, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is serving $5 house margarita and $5 Sangria ‘Rita Swirls plus the option to add a Coronita to any margarita for just $3.

Gopuff

Gopuff FAM members can save 40% off a special holiday-themed collection that features items like Delimex Taquitos, Siete Mexican Wedding Cookies, Basically Chili Lime Plantain Chips, Kanpai Chamoy Bursts and more.

Hot Head Burritos

Hot Head Burritos rewards members can earn 5x rewards points on Cinco de Mayo when they check in or order online using the chain’s app.

Hurricane Grill & Wings

Hurricane Grill & Wings customers can enjoy $5 Hurricane Margaritas all day long on May 5.

Jack in the Box

Between May 2 — 5, Jack in the Box customers can get a free Meat Lovers Burrito or Tiny Tacos (any style) with a $5 minimum order.

Marcado 28

Tequila brand Marcado 28 is giving customers $5 off each online order through May 19 using the code CINCODEMAYO.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

On May 5, participating Moe’s Southwest Grill locations will offer a free side of queso for customers who purchase an entrée. The deal is valid with the Moe Monday offer for loyalty members but isn’t valid with third-party delivery. Additionally, the first 20 customers in-store on May 5 will score a free T-shirt at participating locations. There’s no purchase necessary and the offer is limited to one shirt per person.

Native Grill & Wings

Native Grill & Wings is offering $5 Native Ritas and $4 Pints of Modelo Especial Draft on May 5.

Pancheros

Pancheros loyalty members will receive an in-app coupon for one $5 entrée on Cinco de Mayo.

Pantalones Organic Tequila

Pantalones Organic Tequila, Matthew and Camila McConaughey’s tequila brand, will offer its “Green Jeans” Pantalones matcha cocktail for $5 at participating Bonefish Grill locations on May 5.

Qdoba

Qdoba customers can enjoy free guac and queso on May 5 and each day with every entrée.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster customers who dine in on May 5 can get a Cinco Rita drink for $5.

Red Robin

Red Robin is serving up $7.99 House Margaritas on May 5.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

On May 5 between 3 — 6 p.m., Sullivan’s Steakhouse customers can save $5 off select martinis and craft cocktails.

Surcheros

Surcheros rewards members can earn 5x points on all in-store, online and catering purchases made on May 5.

The Brass Tap

Participating locations of The Brass Tap are giving customers free chips and salsa with any purchase on Cinco de Mayo.

Xochitl

Xochitl, a brand of tortilla chips and salsas, is offering TODAY.com customers 20% off orders through May 5 using the code TODAY20.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: