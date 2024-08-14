TX Attorney General threatens Dallas to end new Stair Fair firearms policy saying it violates 2nd Amendment

Wednesday morning Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a letter warning the City of Dallas to change the new State Fair firearms policy or he'll file a lawsuit.

In the letter, Paxton said the new policy to ban guns to everyone except retired and current peace officers unlawfully infringes on Second Amendment Rights.

"Texas law clearly states that license-to-carry holders may not be prevented from carrying a firearm on property owned or leased by the government unless otherwise prevented by state statute,” said Attorney General Paxton in a statement. “The State Fair of Texas’s recent policy that infringes on LTC holders’ Second Amendment rights is unlawful. Dallas has fifteen days to fix the issue, otherwise, I will see them in court.”

The State Fair of Texas rolled out a new policy last week in response to last October after a shooting in the food court left several people injured.

The changes have been met with criticism by Republican Texas House Lawmakers who've pressured the State Fair of Texas to change it.

“We have plenty of time for them to reconsider. I think they have said or indicated that they don’t plan to do that but hopefully, with enough pressure and people speaking out, they will change their minds," said Rep. Brian Harrison (R-Midlothian).

Regarding Paxton's letter, on Wednesday the State Fair of Texas said in a statement, "We are aware that the Texas Attorney General’s Office sent a letter to the City of Dallas about the recent announcement concerning firearms at the annual State Fair. It appears from the letter that the Attorney General’s Office is seeking clarification regarding the City’s relationship with the State Fair of Texas – a private, not-for-profit organization – and the State Fair’s use of Fair Park under a long-term lease agreement between the two parties. We have not spoken with the City yet but stand ready to cooperate with them, as needed."

NBC 5 put in a request to the City of Dallas for a statement regarding Paxton's letter.