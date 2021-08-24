carla walker

Watch Live: Carla Walker Cold Case Murder Trial Enters Third Day

Third day of capital murder trial begins Tuesday morning

Live video from inside the courtroom will appear in the player above. Images shown during the trial may be graphic -- viewer discretion is advised.

The capital murder trial continues Tuesday for the man accused in the 1974 kidnapping and murder of 17-year-old Western Hills High School junior Carla Walker.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Jurors heard a tearful confession during testimony Monday, the second day in the trial of 78-year-old Glen Samuel McCurley.

When McCurley was questioned in 2020 about Walker’s murder, the then 77-year-old initially stood firm: He said he did not kill Carla Walker. In fact, he said he had never seen her before.

“I didn’t do anything like that,” he vehemently told detectives who accused him of kidnapping and murdering the teen.

The capital murder trial of Glen Samuel McCurley, the man accused in the 1974 kidnapping and murder of 17-year-old Western Hills High School junior Carla Jan Walker, entered its second day Monday morning.

Detectives insisted and McCurley seemingly confessed to the crime. Much of the audio in the video interrogation is difficult to hear, but McCurley can eventually be heard stating, “I guess I choked her to death.”

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Rent 3 hours ago

Rising Rent Hitting College Students in the Wallet This Year

virtual learning 3 hours ago

Virtual Learning Options Return to Dallas ISD & Fort Worth ISD

In opening arguments Friday, the defense claimed that no forensic evidence from the scene was linked to McCurley. His lawyers also called into question the other DNA evidence that was confirmed to match McCurley, as well as his confession -- stating that he was telling police what they wanted to hear.

According to police, Walker was abducted, held captive, and sexually assaulted before being murdered and left in a ditch after a Valentine's Day dance 47 years ago.

Prosecutors are seeking life behind bars for McCurley instead of the death penalty.

This article tagged under:

carla walkercold caseglen samuel mccurley
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us