Watch Live: Carla Walker Cold Case Murder Trial Enters Third Day

The capital murder trial continues Tuesday for the man accused in the 1974 kidnapping and murder of 17-year-old Western Hills High School junior Carla Walker.

Jurors heard a tearful confession during testimony Monday, the second day in the trial of 78-year-old Glen Samuel McCurley.

When McCurley was questioned in 2020 about Walker’s murder, the then 77-year-old initially stood firm: He said he did not kill Carla Walker. In fact, he said he had never seen her before.

“I didn’t do anything like that,” he vehemently told detectives who accused him of kidnapping and murdering the teen.

Detectives insisted and McCurley seemingly confessed to the crime. Much of the audio in the video interrogation is difficult to hear, but McCurley can eventually be heard stating, “I guess I choked her to death.”

In opening arguments Friday, the defense claimed that no forensic evidence from the scene was linked to McCurley. His lawyers also called into question the other DNA evidence that was confirmed to match McCurley, as well as his confession -- stating that he was telling police what they wanted to hear.

According to police, Walker was abducted, held captive, and sexually assaulted before being murdered and left in a ditch after a Valentine's Day dance 47 years ago.

Prosecutors are seeking life behind bars for McCurley instead of the death penalty.