Watch Live: Trial of Man Accused in Carla Walker Cold Case Murder Enters Second Day

The capital murder trial of Glen Samuel McCurley, the man accused in the 1974 kidnapping and murder of 17-year-old Western Hills High School junior Carla Jan Walker, entered its second day Monday morning.

Prosecutors are seeking life behind bars for the 78-year-old suspect instead of the death penalty. Jury selection began Thursday and testimony started Friday.

According to police, Walker was abducted, held captive, and sexually assaulted before being murdered and left in a ditch after a Valentine's Day dance 47 years ago.

McCurley entered the courtroom by wheelchair Friday morning. What followed were opening arguments from the state and his defense attorneys.

Friday, the defense claimed in opening arguments that no forensic evidence from the scene was linked to McCurley. His lawyers also called into question the other DNA evidence that was confirmed to match McCurley, as well as his confession -- stating that he was telling police what they wanted to hear.

NBC 5 learned in September 2020 that DNA evidence recovered from clothing and a bra worn by Walker on the night she was killed was sent to Othram, a private lab in The Woodlands. The DNA profile created at Othram was used to narrow the search to three brothers with the last name McCurley.