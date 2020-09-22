Fort Worth PD Announces Arrest in 1974 Cold Case Murder of Carla Walker

Fort Worth police on Tuesday announced an arrest in a cold case that has remained unsolved for nearly half a century.

Police said Glen Samuel McCurley was in custody Tuesday in connection with the 1974 murder of Carla Walker, who was 17 years old when she was abducted, held captive and eventually murdered.

Jail records showed McCurley was held in the Tarrant County Jail on a charge of murder with bond set at $100,000.

Investigators said the abductor snatched the young woman from the passenger seat of her boyfriend's car in a bowling alley parking lot. Her boyfriend told police he was hit over the head and knocked unconscious. When he woke up, he said, Walker was gone.

Walker's body was found dumped in a culvert near Benbrook Lake three days later. Police said she was beaten, raped, strangled and tortured alive for two days after her disappearance. The medical examiner also ruled that the killer injected her with morphine.

The case gained renewed interest in March 2019 after detectives discovered a letter related to the murder and shared it on social media. NBC 5 profiled the murder in 2017 during a series of cold case reports.

Attorney information for McCurley was not immediately available.

