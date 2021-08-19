Opening Statements in Carla Jan Walker Murder Trial Expected to Begin Friday

Jury selection began Thursday in the capital murder trial for Glen Samuel McCurley, the man accused in the 1974 kidnapping and murder of 17-year-old Western Hills High School junior Carla Jan Walker.

Prosecutors announced in May they were seeking life behind bars for the 78-year-old suspect instead of the death penalty. According to the court coordinator, opening statements in the trial are expected to begin sometime Friday.

McCurley was arrested in September 2020 after a break in the nearly 50-year-old case led investigators back to an old person of interest in the case.

According to police, Walker was abducted, held captive, and sexually assaulted before being murdered and left in a ditch after a Valentine's Day dance 47 years ago.

NBC 5 learned in September 2020 that DNA evidence recovered from clothing and a bra worn by Walker on the night she was killed was sent to Othram, a private lab in The Woodlands. The DNA profile created at Othram was used to narrow the search to three brothers with the last name McCurley.

According to police, Glen Samuel McCurley had been identified as a person of interest during the initial investigation in 1974 because he owned a gun, a .22 Ruger, that matched a magazine found at the crime scene.

Detectives spoke to McCurley during the initial investigation, but they did not pursue McCurley again following the 1974 interview until the DNA profile match was found in GEDMATCH.

Police collected trash from a bin in front of McCurley's residence in July 2020 and they were able to determine that the items matched the male DNA profile found on Walker's clothing.

On Sept. 10, 2020, police said they returned to McCurley's home and spoke to both him and his wife, during which time McCurley told the same story that he told detectives in 1974. He said he didn't kill anyone and did not know Carla Walker.

McCurley agreed to provide a DNA sample, and six days later, police said they were notified the swabs matched the DNA found on Walker's bra.

A warrant for capital murder was then obtained and McCurley was taken into custody without incident. Jail records last fall showed McCurley was being held in the Tarrant County Jail on a charge of capital murder with bond set at $100,000.

During a news conference in September 2020, detectives with the Fort Worth Police Department said they believe the assault and murder were random and that Walker and McCurley didn't know each other.

Police said it appeared that over the last four decades, McCurley led a relatively normal life, was married and had two children. Police also said that McCurley is not a suspect in any other crimes.

The Tarrant County DA's office said earlier this year that assistant criminal district attorney and chief of the Adult Sexual Assault team, Kim D'Avignon, will prosecute the case against McCurley. Opening statements are expected Friday.