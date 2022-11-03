Two people are in custody after a person who led police on a chase Thursday afternoon switched cars and later ran into a day care carrying a child in a baby carrier while attempting to escape officers.

Dallas Police confirmed to NBC 5 Thursday afternoon they were following a blue Dodge Charger reported stolen out of Midlothian. During the pursuit, the driver could be seen speeding through neighborhoods, city streets and on interstates.

At some point during the chase, the driver stopped the Charger and a white SUV that had been following the sedan pulled up alongside and stopped.

The driver got out of the Charger got out of the vehicle, pulled out a child carrier and put it in the SUV. The driver then got in the passenger side of the SUV and it sped away as a deputy with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office pulled up.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

A police chase in Dallas County Thursday afternoon ended after a suspect ran into a day care building while carrying a baby.

A police chase in Dallas County Thursday afternoon ended after a suspect ran into a day care building while carrying a baby.

The driver of the SUV then continued to try to elude police, speeding through city streets, ignoring stop signs and driving through at least one residential wooden fence on Lake Hollow Drive.

The driver stopped the white SUV at Early Head Start at Lakewest on Goldman Street, near Hampton and Singleton, and the passenger got out of the vehicle and ran into the school with a child carrier. After a couple of moments, the driver of the white SUV also ran inside the day care.

At least a dozen police officers and sheriff's deputies arrived seconds later and followed the pair into the school. Moments later police were seen escorting two people out of the building in handcuffs.

A Dallas police officer carried the child in the carrier out of the day care and the child was later evaluated by paramedics. The custody of the child and the child's condition is not immediately clear.

Check back and refresh this article for the latest update on this story.