Venue Change Request To Be Heard for Former Officer Charged in Atatiana Jefferson Shooting

A hearing Monday will determine if the trial for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean will be moved out of Fort Worth.

Dean was charged with murder after shooting 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson through a window while responding to a wellness check-in October 2019. He resigned from the city police force two days after shooting Jefferson. He was charged with murder and released on a $200,000 bond.

The trial date has been set for Jan. 10, with jury selection beginning on Jan. 4.

However, his defense attorneys have filed a request to change the venue out of Tarrant County, stating in court documents that the attention surrounding the case will prevent a fair trial.

“There exists in (Tarrant) county so great a prejudice against Mr. Dean that he cannot receive a fair and impartial trial,” Dean's attorneys wrote.

Pressure has been building in the community over the last two years for this case to move forward. It was among many trials that were delayed because of the pandemic.

A possible trial date was originally set for Nov. 29 but Dean's defense team said in court last month they wouldn't be ready for it.

While the trial is set for Jan. 10, court documents also reveal his defense attorneys are looking to push the date further because two of their expert witnesses are out of town and unavailable.

Judge David Hagerman, who is assigned to the case, said during a hearing November that he will follow the state's code on criminal procedure, which explains how trials should be prioritized.

"We're supposed to be trying the oldest cases first, which is what we're going to do. However, the court is not unmindful of priorities that need to be set on this case," he said.

The witness list for both the state and defense includes more than 200 people, including numerous Fort Worth police officers, fire rescue officials, and Jefferson's family members.

Those involved in the case are under a gag order not to discuss it publicly.

If convicted, Dean could face a sentence of up to life in prison.