Former Fort Worth Officer Charged in Atatiana Jefferson Shooting Asks for Change of Venue

The former Fort Worth police officer charged with the murder of Atatiana Jefferson is asking the judge to move his trial out of Tarrant County.

Lawyers for Aaron Dean on Wednesday asked Judge David Hagerman for a change of venue for the trial, which is set to start in January.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

In a nine-page motion, the attorneys argued that extensive news coverage makes it impossible for Dean to get a fair trial.

“There exists in (Tarrant) county so great a prejudice against Mr. Dean that he cannot receive a fair and impartial trial,” Deans’ attorneys wrote.

Dean shot and killed Jefferson in her own home in October 2019 when he was responded to a neighbor’s report that Jefferson’s front door was open.

Those involved in the case are under a gag order not to discuss it publicly.