Let's face it, Valentine's Day will definitely be different this year.

But, there are still ways to celebrate the day of love during the pandemic.

From romantic dinners (dining in or at home) to gifts to chocolate and everything in between, we've got you covered, North Texas!

Here's how to celebrate Valentine's Day in 2021 in North Texas.

Valentine's Day Gifts For Her

If there was ever a time to show off your romantic side, it's Valentine's Day! But sometimes, finding the perfect gift can be daunting. Lifestyle expert, Milly Almodovar, rounds up her favorite Valentine's Day gifts for the women in your life.

Valentine's Day Gifts For Him

Shopping for the men in your life, whether it's your dad, brother or partner can sometimes be tricky. Entertainment & lifestyle expert, Josh McBride, has you covered as he rounds up some of the best Valentine's Day gifts for men.

North Texas Chocolatiers to Support on Valentine's Day

Demi Austin-Thomas, shares a roundup of North Texas businesses making one-of-kind chocolate treats for your sweet-tooth!

Local Events on Valentine's Day

Whether you and your Valentine choose to go out for an unforgettable date night (be safe because it's going to be VERY cold) or stay in, there are plenty of things to do. Click here for events in DFW.

Dine-In or Take-Out: Celebrating Valentine's Day Through Food

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Where to Dine in in Dallas-Fort Worth for Valentine's Day

Dallas Restaurants Serving Special Valentine's Day Meals

Celebrating Valentine's Day at Home

Photographer, Basak Gurbuz Derman | Moment | Getty Images

More Americans may be spending Valentine’s Day at home this year, but that doesn’t mean it has to be boring. Click here for OkCupid dating expert Melissa Hobley's ideas for making your at-home date special by setting the scene with these tips.

Eco-Friendly Valentine's Day

From shipping to storage, the environmental cost of that Valentine’s Day bouquet of flowers is steeper than you think. Click here for great tips for having an eco-friendly Valentine’s Day and show a little love to Planet Earth.