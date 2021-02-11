Valentine's Day

Local Chocolatiers to Support on Valentine's Day

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Parenting and family dynamics coach, Demi Austin-Thomas, shares a roundup of North Texas businesses making one-of-kind chocolate treats for your sweet-tooth!

Big Top Cake Pops

Located in Denton, Big Top Cake Pops bakes the freshest cake pops in town! For Valentine's day they are offering a special bouquet for only $30 - you'll receive 2 vanilla heart shaped cake pops, 4 chocolate classic round cake pops and 2 chocolate dipped pretzel rods all nestled in a chocolate dipped waffle cone and placed in a cute Valentine's Day bucket.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

COVID-19 5 hours ago

Plan Your Vaccine: Find Out How to Get a Vaccine Anywhere in the US

They're also hosting a pop-up shop on February 14th from 1:00pm - 4:00pm at Mac&Z, an indoor play café in Flower Mound. They will have Valentine's Day cake pops, a kissing photo booth and more. COVID precautions will be enforced.

CocoAndré

Located in the Bishop Arts District, CocoAndré is owned by mother and daughter duo Andrea and Cindy. Their chocolate shop combines traditional European techniques with modern flavors from Mexico. They are known for their signature chocolate high heel, dirty horchata and assorted truffles. Join their free virtual Valentine's Day chocolate tasting on February 11th. You can register here: Primetime.BlueJeans.com/a2m/register/zstpfhwa.

Dr. Sue's Chocolate

Dr. Sue's Chocolate is located along historic Main Street in downtown Grapevine. She is a practicing physician on a mission to inspire people to live a healthier lifestyle through all-natural dark chocolate. For Valentine's Day, Dr. Sue will have over a dozen naturally flavored barks packaged in heart boxes - you can purchase a half-pound or one-pound gift box. There will also be virtual chocolate tastings and a 10% discount for anyone who spends $50.

Sinsational Cakes

Sinsational Cakes is an award-winning bakery in Fort Worth. They're whipping up cakes, big and small, for any occasion. For Valentine's Day, they have a variety of sweet treats available for purchase!

  • Valentine's Day treat box, $105.00 - includes cakesickles, dipped Oreos, dipped strawberries, heartsickles, mini red velvet cupcakes and dipped pretzels
  • Breakable piñata heart with 6 dipped strawberries, $75.00
  • Heart box with 6 dipped strawberries, $20.00
  • 1 Dozen dipped strawberries, $36.00

This article tagged under:

Valentine's Day
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us