Local Chocolatiers to Support on Valentine's Day

Parenting and family dynamics coach, Demi Austin-Thomas, shares a roundup of North Texas businesses making one-of-kind chocolate treats for your sweet-tooth!

Big Top Cake Pops

Located in Denton, Big Top Cake Pops bakes the freshest cake pops in town! For Valentine's day they are offering a special bouquet for only $30 - you'll receive 2 vanilla heart shaped cake pops, 4 chocolate classic round cake pops and 2 chocolate dipped pretzel rods all nestled in a chocolate dipped waffle cone and placed in a cute Valentine's Day bucket.

They're also hosting a pop-up shop on February 14th from 1:00pm - 4:00pm at Mac&Z, an indoor play café in Flower Mound. They will have Valentine's Day cake pops, a kissing photo booth and more. COVID precautions will be enforced.

CocoAndré

Located in the Bishop Arts District, CocoAndré is owned by mother and daughter duo Andrea and Cindy. Their chocolate shop combines traditional European techniques with modern flavors from Mexico. They are known for their signature chocolate high heel, dirty horchata and assorted truffles. Join their free virtual Valentine's Day chocolate tasting on February 11th. You can register here: Primetime.BlueJeans.com/a2m/register/zstpfhwa.

Dr. Sue's Chocolate

Dr. Sue's Chocolate is located along historic Main Street in downtown Grapevine. She is a practicing physician on a mission to inspire people to live a healthier lifestyle through all-natural dark chocolate. For Valentine's Day, Dr. Sue will have over a dozen naturally flavored barks packaged in heart boxes - you can purchase a half-pound or one-pound gift box. There will also be virtual chocolate tastings and a 10% discount for anyone who spends $50.

Sinsational Cakes

Sinsational Cakes is an award-winning bakery in Fort Worth. They're whipping up cakes, big and small, for any occasion. For Valentine's Day, they have a variety of sweet treats available for purchase!