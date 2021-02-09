Valentine's Day Gifts for Women

If there was ever a time to show off your romantic side, it's Valentine's Day! But sometimes, finding the perfect gift can be daunting. Lifestyle expert, Milly Almodovar, rounds up her favorite Valentine's Day gifts for the women in your life.

PMD Clean Body

Skincare is for more than just your face! Treat your body to daily TLC with the PMD Clean Body. Use interchangeable attachments daily to cleanse, exfoliate, and massage your entire body.

Guru Nanda Halo XL Humidifier & Essential Oil Diffuser

Halo XL is the newest diffuser from Guru Nanda and doubles as a full-function humidifier to help eliminate dry air. It has an unmatched run-time of up to 22 hours per fill and has convenient top fill design for ease of use and quick cleaning!

2-in-1 Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser & Humidifier

Emits Powerful, Room Filling Fragrance & Healthy Humidification.

All Day Comfort! Continuous Mist Up to 22 Hours Per Fill.

Features Shut Off Mist Timers, Optional Light Modes, Sleep Mode & Automatic Safety Shut-off

Hanky Panky Rose Bouquet

Give the gift that lasts as long as your love for her. 12 long stem roses, in a floral box with tissue and a packet of our exclusive lingerie wash.

Fits sizes 4-14 best (hips measuring 36"-45")

Hanky Panky’s revolutionary and flattering V-front, V-back waistband—our signature design for over 30 years

Birthdate Candles

We combined astrology, numerology, and tarot to create 365 beautiful candles — one for every birthdate. Your Birthdate Candle will unlock the secrets of your personality, and has a fragrance carefully designed to enliven your spirit.

Bisous Bisous Patisserie

At Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie, we specialize in French-style pastries and pride ourselves on fresh, original creations tailored to each customer. We use the finest ingredients and handcraft delicious French macarons & pastries daily. Available for Valentine's Day: