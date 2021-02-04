Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for Men

Valentine's Day is just 10 days away! Shopping for the men in your life, whether it's your dad, brother or partner can sometimes be tricky. Entertainment & lifestyle expert, Josh McBride, has you covered as he rounds up some of the best Valentine's Day gifts for men.

For the Skin Obsessed Man: Olay Regenerist Ultra Rich Moisturizer

Strike it rich with Olay's Regenerist Ultra-Rich Cream. We've taken your favorite Red Jar and made the formula richer to instantly hydrate and visibly firm your skin. Crafted with Vitamin B3+ Peptides, you'll look and feel visibly renewed after your first use. After cleansing, smooth over your face and neck morning and night to experience lasting and non-greasy hydration.

For the Man Who Loves Date Night: Man Crates - Date Night Crate & Burning Love Mini Crate

We know guys, and we especially know how tough it is to find gifts guys actually want. Man Crates helps you celebrate the men in your life with unique and exciting gifts you’ll be proud to give, and he’ll be thrilled to receive.

For the Man Who Hates Flowers: Bacon Bouquets

We provide hand crafted bacon floral arrangements you can actually eat! Our customers are the star, and they can feel good because they purchased a unique gift that makes their loved one happy, it is sustainable and environmentally friendly, and more unique than regular flowers. Each order is made specifically for our customers on the day it is shipped. No old bacon!

For the Fashionable Man: Thursday Boots

Thursday was built out of our own frustration. Clunky work boots or delicate fashion boots? Cheap shoes that fall apart after a few wears, or shoes that were incredibly overpriced? It didn’t seem right that we had to make these trade-offs. We started Thursday to offer an alternative: ridiculously high quality footwear at honest prices that could handle our busy lives.

For the Chocoholic Man: Ferrero Rocher Heart Gift Box 24 Pieces

Ferrero Rocher offers a unique taste experience of contrasting layers: a whole crunchy hazelnut in the heart, a delicious creamy hazelnut filling, a crisp wafer shell covered with chocolate and gently roasted pieces. And thanks to its inimitable golden wrapper Ferrero Rocher is even more unique and special. The iconic original.