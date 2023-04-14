UTA Cuts Ribbon on Innovative Smart Hospital Building

The University of Texas at Arlington officially cut the ribbon on its new School of Social Work/College of Nursing and Health Innovation Smart Hospital building.

The new addition promises to bring innovative teaching to nursing and social work students under one roof.

"This is 150,000 square feet of state-of-the-art space that creates the very best learning environment for our students," said UTA President Jennifer Cowley.

The new technology includes a Smart Hospital with dozens of medical robots capable of simulating heart attacks, strokes, respiratory distress or even childbirth. The technology will help UTA nursing students participate in critical simulation-based learning that prepares them for the workforce.

A virtual reality lab allows nursing students to take mental health and clinical foundations courses in a virtual environment.

Using VR headsets, they can practice communication and interviewing skills with patients, as well as how to maintain a sterile nursing environment.

There is also a classroom set up as an apartment suite, where social work and nursing students can practice in-home services, such as hospice care or site visits.

UTA has the largest public school nursing program in the nation. They graduate more BSN nurses than any other school in Texas.

"UTA graduates examples of what true character in our community is really about," said Arlington Mayor, Jim Ross during the celebration on Friday.