TxDOT Approves Millions for Safer Access to Schools, Communities

New federal funding will give pedestrians and bicyclists safer access to schools, public transit, and communities across Texas.

The Texas Transportation Commission approved $24 million for 30 projects across the state that will build sidewalks, shared use paths, bike lanes, and other safety features.

This federal funding comes from two different programs: Transportation Alternatives and Safe Routes to Schools.

Projects by Transportation Alternatives aim to enhance bicycle and pedestrian safety, provide access to multimodal options, and connect community destinations like schools, places of work, commercial areas and medical facilities in rural or small urban areas.

The Texas Transportation Commission approved 18 projects under this category, collectively valued at $15.8 million.

Funds from the Safe Routes to Schools program go to projects that encourage safe bicycling and walking for children in elementary and middle schools.

The commission approved 12 of these projects, cumulatively valued at $8.5 million.

In the Dallas District, projects from the Safe Routes to Schools program include the construction of 0.8 mile of new accessible sidewalks beginning on Quail Drive and ending at Lake June Road. The sidewalk improvements will connect Floyd Elementary School with nearby neighborhoods, Walter E. Luedecke Park, and public transportation.