Tuition-free Dallas College program aims to boost number of women in restaurant leadership

For 8-weeks, students in the Dallas College Restaurant Leadership Program are getting hands-on experience that could help change the industry, one leader at a time.

"We do need more women," Restaurant Beatrice Owner and Executive Chef Michelle Carpenter said. "I didn't have a mentor and it was very difficult trying to make decisions, getting guidance, and I wanted to provide that."

Restaurant Beatrice in Oak Cliff was a finalist for the James Beard Award 'Best New Restaurant' so Carpenter has something to offer the next generation that she didn't have-- a mentor. She partnered with Dallas College to start a new program that encourages and mentors women to be in restaurant leadership.

"With motivation to create social change," Dallas College Senior Director Steve DeShazo said. "And help create a level playing field for females to grow in leadership positions in the restaurant industry."

According to the National Restaurant Association, about two-thirds of restaurant employees are female, but just over one-third of the restaurant leadership roles are held by women.

"My background is in a much different industry, so to me all knowledge is new knowledge and needed knowledge," Dallas College student Morgan Clayton said.

Clayton is changing careers and wants to open her own bar-forward restaurant with a short, but elevated food menu.

"I'm looking forward to just soaking up all that I can because I'm entering a whole new space."

The 8-week course is tuition-free for students. It includes hands-on 'stagiaire' rotations at DFW area restaurants including Restaurant Beatrice, Roots Southern Table, Lucia, and restaurants in the Duro Hospitality Group.

"I think the program gives these students an edge, or step up, or maybe even a foot in the door," Carpenter said. "Because they wouldn't normally be able to meet the owners of the best restaurants or the head chefs of the best restaurants in Dallas."

"The intention is to create connectivity for these students as they start climbing their career ladder," DeShazo said. "It's not just for women. There are men in the program creating allies for female leadership."

Culinary student Bryce Hayden is one of them.

"I can learn leadership, but also can learn about other people groups that aren't me and how I can best serve them," Hayden said. "Instead of being an obstacle, I can be a launching pad for other people."

"I think that women and men can benefit from more women in leadership positions," Carpenter said. "I feel like we're making a small impact in someone's life, but we're also helping to improve the industry...it's possible."

The free tuition is possible with underwriting from the Dallas College Foundation. There will be a gourmet dinner fundraiser on March 25 at Dallas College to help sustain the program.