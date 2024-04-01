Jury selection is expected to begin Monday in the federal trial of an anesthesiologist charged with putting dangerous drugs into IV bags at a North Dallas surgery center.

Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Ortiz was indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2022 and is facing 10 counts of tampering with consumer products (counts 1-5) and adulteration of a drug (counts 6-10).

NBC 5 News, Dallas County Jail Raynaldo Ortiz, booking photo.

Ortiz is charged with spiking IV bags at Baylor Scott and White Surgicare North Dallas, leading to serious complications for 10 patients and the death of a fellow doctor who had taken an IV bag home to rehydrate when she wasn’t feeling well.

Dr. Melanie Kaspar, 55, an anesthesiologist at the surgery center, died on June 21, 2022. At first, it was believed she died of a heart attack but the Dallas County Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death was toxic effects of bupivacaine, a drug used to relieve pain during surgery.

Ortiz maintains his innocence and has pleaded not guilty, he was appointed a public defender.

In past hearings, prosecutors have played surveillance video of Ortiz placing IVs in a warmer outside the operating room right before patients suffered serious complications.

Prosecutors said Ortiz was retaliating after being disciplined by hospital supervisors for an alleged mistake.

Ortiz has been in federal custody since his arrest and the Texas Medical Board suspended Ortiz's license.

Once a jury is seated opening statements will begin.