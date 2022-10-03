Dallas Surgery Center Reopens After Doctor's Arrest in Tainted IV Bag Case

A North Dallas surgery center quietly reopened last week about a month after it discovered IV bags were tainted with dangerous drugs, leading to one death and at least ten cardiac emergencies.

Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas closed suddenly on Aug. 24.

The hospital said it notified law enforcement that IV bags had been “compromised.”

In a short statement Monday, Baylor confirmed it reopened the facility on Coit Road last week, noting the one person blamed for the issue had been arrested.

A former anesthesiologist, Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz, pleaded not guilty to federal charges he spiked IV bags of other doctors’ patients just days after he was disciplined for his own work.

A judge ordered Ortiz jailed until his trial.

Another doctor who worked at the surgery center, Melanie Kaspar, died in June after she wasn’t feeling well and took an IV bag home to re-hydrate herself, prosecutors said.

No trial date for Ortiz has been set.

Baylor said its dedicated patient line will remain open for anyone with questions.

"We are committed to delivering safe, high-quality care, and there is nothing more important than the well-being of those we serve," the hospital said.