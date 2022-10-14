raynaldo ortiz

Dallas Anesthesiologist Accused of Tampering With IV Bags Pleads Not Guilty

Doctor faces 10 counts related to tampering with drugs in a federal indictment

NBCDFW.com

Raynaldo Ortiz, the Dallas anesthesiologist who is accused of tampering with IV bags, pleaded not guilty in federal court Friday morning.

Ortiz was indicted by a federal grand jury on Monday and is facing 10 counts of tampering with consumer products (counts 1-5) and adulteration of a drug (counts 6-10).

Prosecutors allege Ortiz's actions caused the death of at least one patient, a fellow anesthesiologist at the North Dallas Baylor Scott and White surgical center where he worked.

The tainted bags are also believed to have led to cardiac emergencies for 11 other people.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Prosecutors said Ortiz was retaliating after being disciplined by hospital supervisors for an alleged mistake.

Ortiz has been in federal custody since Sept. 14.

Dallas Oct 3

Dallas Surgery Center Reopens After Doctor's Arrest in Tainted IV Bag Case

raynaldo ortiz Sep 19

Doctor in Tainted IV Case Detained Until Trial, Prosecutor Says He Was ‘Planting Poison Bombs'

Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

raynaldo ortizDallas CountyBaylor Scott & White
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us