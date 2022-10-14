Dallas Anesthesiologist Accused of Tampering With IV Bags Pleads Not Guilty

Raynaldo Ortiz, the Dallas anesthesiologist who is accused of tampering with IV bags, pleaded not guilty in federal court Friday morning.

Ortiz was indicted by a federal grand jury on Monday and is facing 10 counts of tampering with consumer products (counts 1-5) and adulteration of a drug (counts 6-10).

Prosecutors allege Ortiz's actions caused the death of at least one patient, a fellow anesthesiologist at the North Dallas Baylor Scott and White surgical center where he worked.

The tainted bags are also believed to have led to cardiac emergencies for 11 other people.

Prosecutors said Ortiz was retaliating after being disciplined by hospital supervisors for an alleged mistake.

Ortiz has been in federal custody since Sept. 14.