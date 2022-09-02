Dallas Surgery Center Notifies Law Enforcement, Suspends Operations, After IV Bag ‘Compromised'

A Dallas surgery center operated by Baylor Scott and White has paused operations and notified law enforcement after an “IV bag appeared to have been compromised,” the hospital said in a statement Friday.

The surgery center, Surgicare North Dallas, offers a wide range of surgeries and is located at 12230 Coit Road in North Dallas.

“We remain focused on assisting investigators,” the statement said.

The short statement does not say which law enforcement agency is investigating or offer other details about how the IV bag appeared to have been compromised.

“There is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of our patients,” Baylor said.

The hospital has set up a dedicated phone number for patients with questions. It’s 214-818-2794.