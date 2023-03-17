EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Irving During Thursday Storms

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit the city of Irving Thursday as severe storms pushed through North Texas.

10:55 AM Update: Our damage survey team has confirmed that a tornado occurred in the city of Irving. Preliminary rating is an EF-1 with max winds up to 105-110 mph. — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 17, 2023

The NWS damage survey team confirmed the tornado Friday morning.

The preliminary rating is an EF-1 tornado with winds of up to 105-110 mph.

An automotive dealership in Irving sustained damage when parts of its facade came crashing down during severe weather Thursday afternoon but the NWS says that damage was separate from the confirmed tornado path.

Severe storms brought hail the size of golf balls, strong winds, heavy rain and at least one report of a tornado to North Texas Thursday afternoon.

The NWS survey is still ongoing.